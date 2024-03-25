GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress urges EC to stop broadcast of Yaduveer’s radio programme in Karnataka

Yaduveer is the BJP candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency

March 25, 2024 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar being ushered into the BJP office after being nominated as the BJP candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat, in Mysuru on March 14, 2024.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar being ushered into the BJP office after being nominated as the BJP candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat, in Mysuru on March 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

The Congress party has urged the Election Commission to immediately stop the broadcast of a programme by BJP candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency Yaduveer on a private radio channel in Mysuru.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka in Bengaluru, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh pointed out that the scion of Mysuru’s erstwhile royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who is now the BJP candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat, broadcasts a programme on Mysuru’s 104.8 Radio Mirchi channel.

Mr Yaduveer participates in a weekly radio programme ‘Mysore diaries’ on the radio channel. In the programme, he talks about the history of the erstwhile Mysuru kingdom in the form of an interview called “Stories of the kings from the mouth of king”, Mr. Venkatesh said while claiming that advertisements about the programme are also broadcast on radio from time to time.

“Though there is nothing wrong talking about kings as individuals, but as Mr. Yaduveer is a BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held on April 26, it amounts to violating the election code of conduct,” Mr Venkatesh claimed. “As Yaduveer’s words could influence voters, the broadcast of the programme should be banned immediately,” said Mr Venkatesh in his letter to the Election Commission.

