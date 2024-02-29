ADVERTISEMENT

Congress urged to accommodate Kamal Haasan

February 29, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 06:44 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kamal Haasan | Photo Credit: The Hindu

DMK sources have said that they had urged the Congress party in Tamil Nadu to accommodate Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan within their quota of seats in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Confirming the same, a source from TNCC leadership said, “Yes, we have been asked to accommodate him. If we do, he will contest under the Congress’ symbol.” Mr. Hassan lost Coimbatore South Assembly seat by a narrow margin to BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan in 2021. However, whether Mr. Haasan would agree to contest in Congress’ symbol, remains the buzz in political circles in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US