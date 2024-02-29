GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress urged to accommodate Kamal Haasan

February 29, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 06:44 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan | Photo Credit: The Hindu

DMK sources have said that they had urged the Congress party in Tamil Nadu to accommodate Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan within their quota of seats in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Confirming the same, a source from TNCC leadership said, “Yes, we have been asked to accommodate him. If we do, he will contest under the Congress’ symbol.” Mr. Hassan lost Coimbatore South Assembly seat by a narrow margin to BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan in 2021. However, whether Mr. Haasan would agree to contest in Congress’ symbol, remains the buzz in political circles in the State.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress / Tamil Nadu / Makkal Needhi Maiam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.