Congress urged to accommodate Kamal Haasan

February 29, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 06:44 am IST - CHENNAI

DMK sources have said that they had urged the Congress party in Tamil Nadu to accommodate Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan within their quota of seats in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Confirming the same, a source from TNCC leadership said, “Yes, we have been asked to accommodate him. If we do, he will contest under the Congress’ symbol.” Mr. Hassan lost Coimbatore South Assembly seat by a narrow margin to BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan in 2021. However, whether Mr. Haasan would agree to contest in Congress’ symbol, remains the buzz in political circles in the State.