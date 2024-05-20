Congress to distribute over 40 lakh pamphlets to promote 'Mahalakshmi' scheme

The Congress is to step up its outreach to women ahead of the sixth and seventh phases of the Lok Sabha polls, with plans in place to distribute more than 40 lakh pamphlets focused on its proposed ‘Mahalakshmi’ scheme, under which ₹1 lakh will be given every year to poor women, sources said.

In a video message, Sonia Gandhi said last week that women in the country are dealing with difficult conditions owing to a "severe crisis," and the party's proposed 'Mahalakshmi scheme' will help change their lives.

"The Congress' 'Mahalakshmi' scheme guarantees ₹1 lakh every year to a woman from a poor family," she said in her video message.

Cash transfer

Sources said the Congress is all set to distribute more than 40 lakh pamphlets focusing on the ‘Mahalakshmi’ scheme in poll-bound constituencies across the country ahead of the sixth and seventh phases. Addressing a rally here on Saturday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi spoke about the scheme the party intended to introduce if the INDIA bloc came to power.

"We will make crores of lakhpatis. Under the scheme, a list of all families living below the poverty line will be drawn up, a woman will be chosen from each family. and the INDIA bloc will give them one lakh rupees in a year by depositing ₹ 8,500 per month," he had said.

At a public meeting earlier, Mr. Gandhi said that on July 1, when these women check their accounts, they will find that ₹ 8,500 have “magically” appeared. This will happen on the first of every month, he said.

Feedback from yatra

Sources said that several women met Mr. Gandhi and shared their grievances with him during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Subsequently, the Congress came up with the Mahalakshmi scheme.

The Mahalakshmi scheme is among the five main guarantees that the Congress has promised to implement.

"The Congress resolves to launch a Mahalakshmi scheme to provide ₹ 1 lakh per year to every poor Indian family as an unconditional cash transfer. The poor will be identified among the families at the bottom of the income pyramid," the Congress manifesto said.

The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls will be held on May 25, while the seventh and final phase will be held on June 1.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

