Congress suspends two leaders in Rajasthan for backing rival Lok Sabha candidates

April 27, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Opposition Congress has suspended two of its leaders in Rajasthan for six years on charges of campaigning against the party’s candidates for the Lok Sabha election in Barmer and Jalore constituencies. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) took the action following complaints of “anti-party activities” made by party candidates Ummeda Ram Beniwal and Vaibhav Gehlot at the two seats.

The two suspended leaders are former Minister and former MLA from Sheo, Ameen Khan, and former Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Balendu Singh Shekhawat. AICC in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said in two separate orders on Friday that Mr. Khan and Mr. Shekhawat had been suspended for their acts of indiscipline and anti-party activities.

Mr. Khan – a five-time MLA from Sheo – had allegedly opposed the candidature of Mr. Beniwal, who had switched from Rashtriya Loktantrik Party to the Congress, and issued a statement in favour of Independent candidate and Bharatiya Janata Party’s rebel Ravindra Singh Bhati in Barmer.

The octogenarian Sindhi Muslim leader of Congress was unhappy with the party ever since it cancelled the expulsion of former District Congress Committee president Fateh Khan, who contested as an Independent against him at the Sheo seat in the 2023 Assembly election. Both Mr. Fateh Khan and Mr. Ameen Khan, as well as BJP’s Swaroop Singh Khara, were defeated in the election by Mr. Bhati.

At the Jalore seat where former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot is the Congress candidate, Mr. Shekhawat had sought a ticket from the party. His plea was rejected when the Congress decided to field Mr. Vaibhav reportedly on the recommendation of his father.

Mr. Shekhawat is the son of former Assembly Speaker Deependra Singh Shekhawat, who is considered a loyalist of former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. Mr. Shekhawat has been accused of campaigning for BJP candidate Lumbaram Choudhary in Jalore.

Both the Barmer and Jalore constituencies were among the 13 Lok Sabha seats which went to polls in the second and final phase in the State on April 26.