GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress suspends two leaders in Rajasthan for backing rival Lok Sabha candidates

Former Minister Ameen Khan and former Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Balendu Singh Shekhawat have been suspended for their ‘acts of indiscipline’ and ‘anti-party activities’

April 27, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Opposition Congress has suspended two of its leaders in Rajasthan for six years on charges of campaigning against the party’s candidates for the Lok Sabha election in Barmer and Jalore constituencies. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) took the action following complaints of “anti-party activities” made by party candidates Ummeda Ram Beniwal and Vaibhav Gehlot at the two seats.

The two suspended leaders are former Minister and former MLA from Sheo, Ameen Khan, and former Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Balendu Singh Shekhawat. AICC in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said in two separate orders on Friday that Mr. Khan and Mr. Shekhawat had been suspended for their acts of indiscipline and anti-party activities.

Mr. Khan – a five-time MLA from Sheo – had allegedly opposed the candidature of Mr. Beniwal, who had switched from Rashtriya Loktantrik Party to the Congress, and issued a statement in favour of Independent candidate and Bharatiya Janata Party’s rebel Ravindra Singh Bhati in Barmer.

The octogenarian Sindhi Muslim leader of Congress was unhappy with the party ever since it cancelled the expulsion of former District Congress Committee president Fateh Khan, who contested as an Independent against him at the Sheo seat in the 2023 Assembly election. Both Mr. Fateh Khan and Mr. Ameen Khan, as well as BJP’s Swaroop Singh Khara, were defeated in the election by Mr. Bhati.

At the Jalore seat where former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot is the Congress candidate, Mr. Shekhawat had sought a ticket from the party. His plea was rejected when the Congress decided to field Mr. Vaibhav reportedly on the recommendation of his father.

Mr. Shekhawat is the son of former Assembly Speaker Deependra Singh Shekhawat, who is considered a loyalist of former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. Mr. Shekhawat has been accused of campaigning for BJP candidate Lumbaram Choudhary in Jalore.

Both the Barmer and Jalore constituencies were among the 13 Lok Sabha seats which went to polls in the second and final phase in the State on April 26.

Related Topics

Rajasthan / General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.