Congress spreading lies about BJP changing constitution, ending reservations: Amit Shah

April 30, 2024 11:29 am | Updated 12:27 pm IST - Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 30 alleged the Congress was spreading lies that the BJP intends to change the Constitution and end reservations if it returns to power for a third term. He also said the BJP is heading towards its goal of 400-plus Lok Sabha seats with the blessings and support of people.

Also Read | Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE

“The Congress is spreading lies about the saffron party changing the constitution and ending reservations... We do not see voters as minority or majority; the BJP will win 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam,” he told a press conference in Guwahati.

“The BJP does not believe in reservations on the basis of religion... we are also in favour of implementing the Uniform Civil Code across the country,” the Union Home Minister said. He asserted that the party was getting a “very good response” from voters in southern India, too.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.