ADVERTISEMENT

Tsering Namgyal chosen as Congress candidate from Ladakh

May 03, 2024 04:07 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - SRINAGAR

Leh and Kargil districts had pitched their own candidates for the Ladakh seat ahead of the polls

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq

Congress candidate from Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency Tsering Namgyal files his nomination on May 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI videograb

The Congress on Thursday picked Tsering Namgyal as the candidate for the Ladakh seat for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party was torn between Muslim-majority Kargil district and Buddhist-majority Leh district of the Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency, with each district pitching for its own candidate ahead of the polls. 

The Congress unit of Leh had put forth the name of Tsering Namgyal as the party candidate a day after the Kargil unit of Congress backed Haji Hanifa Jan as “a consensus candidate”. Mr. Jan is a district president of the National Conference (NC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress candidate Tsering Namgyal files nomination from Ladakh

In Leh, senior Congress leader Nawang Rigzin Jora termed the Congress unit’s move in Kargil as “a decision made locally”. “It’s not supported by Leh,” Mr. Jora said. Senior Congress leader Nasir Munshi, who is in Delhi, has suggested that Mr. Jan is “a joint candidate” of the INDIA bloc. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ladakh was carved out as a Union Territory in 2019 from the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir. The constituency, with 1,82,571 voters, will witness its first ever Lok Sabha polls as a Union Territory this time.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US