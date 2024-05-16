ADVERTISEMENT

Congress, Samajwadi Party want to try out ‘TMC politics’ in Uttar Pradesh, says PM Modi

Published - May 16, 2024 05:31 pm IST - Bhadohi (UP)

The Prime Minister said the SP and Congress are doing a political experiment in Bhadohi

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Bhadohi on May 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 16 said the Samajwadi Party and the Congress wanted to try out the "Trinamool politics", terming it a politics of appeasement and harassment of Dalits and women.

Attacked the INDIA bloc partners at an election rally in Bhadohi, where the Opposition has fielded a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate, Mr. Modi said, they were conducting a trial of West Bengal's "TMC politics" in Uttar Pradesh.

"It is difficult for the SP and Congress to even save their deposit, so they are doing a political experiment in Bhadohi," he said.

"TMC politics means murder of Hindus, harassment of Dalits and advasis, atrocities on women. So many BJP leaders were killed there and TMC MLAs say that they will kill Hindus by drowning them in river Ganga," Mr. Modi said.

"You know the kind of politics TMC does in West Bengal," the Prime Minister said.

The party's politics included "poisonous arrow of appeasement", calling Ram temple "impure", banning Ramnavami celebrations, sheltering Bangladeshi intruders and "vote jihad", he said picking on a term used an SP candidate.

Training guns on the Samajwadi Party, Mr. Modi said under the previous State Government, terrorists got special treatment and the government was kind towards SIMI.

