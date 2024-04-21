Congress-RJD will bring riots, atrocities, poverty and starvation whereas NDA will development, says Amit Shah in Bihar

April 21, 2024 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - Patna

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) regime of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi alleging that Bihar was turned into Jungle Raj during their tenure. He also alleged if people choose RJD and Congress, then riots and atrocities will take place.

He also alleged that there used to be atrocities against the poor, dalits and backwards in their regime.

“I hope people have not forgotten the regime of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, the both had made Bihar a Jungle Raj. When Nitish Kumar became Chief Minister and Narendra Modi ji became the Prime Minister, the atrocities on the poor stopped,”Mr. Shah said on Sunday while addressing a public meeting at Rajendra Stadium in Katihar in favour of Janata Dal-(United) candidate Dulalchand Goswami.

He alleged that the INDI alliance wants to take back Bihar in the Lalten (Hurricane lamp- symbol of RJD) era.

“If you will go with lalten of RJD and panja of Congress then you will receive riots, atrocities, poverty and starvation and if you will go with NDA, lotus of BJP and arrow of JD-(U) then you will receive development in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Mr. Shah accused RJD and Congress party for doing nothing for the welfare of OBC (Other Backward Class) and EBC (Extremely Backward Class). He also charged the Congress party for allegedly delaying the Kakasaheb Kalelkar Commission report which was set up to investigate the condition of socially educationally backward classes.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he accused Congress party for keeping the Mandal Commission report in cold storage and termed Congress as anti-backward.

“Lalu Prasad ji sitting in the lap of Congress party who are anti-backward. For the first time, BJP made an OBC leader Narendra Modi ji as the Prime Minister. The BJP made the Prime Minister a poor person selling tea. Modi ji cabinet has 35% of backward and extremely backward ministers. He gave constitutional rights to the backward class and also formed the Backward Commission. Added 16 new castes in OBC and given 27 per cent reservation in All India Quota scheme for MBBS MD and engineering admission,” Mr. Shah said.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his work, Mr. Shah said that he destroyed Parivarvaad casteism and politics of appeasement in the country.

“For so many years, the Congress party and his partner Lalu Prasad ji were talking about doing away with poverty but they never did it, however Modi ji for the past ten years giving 5 kg of food grains to the 80 poor people. He ensured the construction of more than 12 crore toilets, house to more than 4 crore people, Ujjwala gas connection to more than 10 crore people and more than 14 crores were given tap water. He has brought a big change in the life of poor people in the last 10 years,” Mr. Shah said.