Congress, RJD want to return Bihar to ‘lantern era’, says U.P. CM

INDIA bloc wants to gain power at any cost by dividing castes and promoting terrorism, naxalism, and corruption, says U.P. CM

Published - May 18, 2024 04:47 am IST - RANCHI

Amit Bhelari
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Saran on May 17, 2024.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Saran on May 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday slammed the Opposition in Bihar, claiming that even as the nation is entering the ‘digital age’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) want to take Bihar back to the ‘lantern era’.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting in support of Saran Lok Sabha candidate Rajiv Pratap Rudy at Dharahra Khurd in Bihar. “The people of the INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance) bloc want to gain power by creating conflicts among castes and promoting terrorism, naxalism, and corruption,” Mr. Adityanath said. “I have come to you from the land of Lord Ram. We people from Uttar Pradesh consider Bihar our maternal home because it is the birthplace of Maa Janaki,” he added.

The youth of Bihar, which gave the world leaders like the first President of India Rajendra Prasad and Jayaprakash Narayan, now face an identity crisis because of the Congress and the RJD, he claimed.

Significance of Ayodhya

Highlighting the development done in his State, Mr. Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh had also suffered from the ‘mafia disease’, but it has now been completely eradicated.

Starting his address in Bhojpuri, Mr. Adiyanath said that, with four completed phases of the Lok Sabha election, slogans of ‘Fir ek bar, Modi Sarkar’ and ‘Abki Baar, 400 Paar’, are echoing across the nation.

The U.P. CM said that the first gift for the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya came from the people of Bihar. Noting that the festive atmosphere was as vibrant in Bihar and Janakpur as it was in Ayodhya, Mr. Adityanath said that only those who have devotion towards Lord Ram in their hearts can understand the significance of Ayodhya for the country.

“Ramdrohis [people against Lord Ram] cannot understand this because their only aim is to gain power at any cost by dividing castes and promoting terrorism, naxalism, and corruption. For us, there is unwavering devotion towards Lord Ram and a strong dedication towards the nation,” he added.

Riots to celebrations

Mr. Adityanath pointed out that during earlier times in U.P., mafias used to control the government and incite large-scale riots during festivals like Ram Navami, Holi, Diwali, Shivratri, Janmashtami, and Chhath.

“I decided that since Modi ji entrusted me with the leadership of U.P., I will send these rioters to the abyss. Now, there have been no riots or curfews in U.P. for the past seven years. Mafias have also been eradicated, and now festivals are celebrated,” he said.

Reservation fears

Targeting the RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Mr. Adiyanath criticised him for issuing statements that reservations should be given to Muslims before making a U-turn, and stressing that the Constitution does not allow reservations on religious grounds.

He accused Mr. Yadav of disrespecting and mocking the Constitution. “Baba Saheb had said that reservation cannot be granted on the basis of religion, but Lalu and his supporters are trying to lay the foundation for dividing the country based on religion,” Mr. Adityanath said.

Noting that Indira Gandhi had used the slogan Garibi Hatao’ in 1970, he pointed out that her grandson was now saying he will “survey properties”. Half of the property given by one’s ancestors will be taken over by the Congress and RJD, the U.P. CM claimed.

He remarked that the Opposition is carrying the spirit of Aurangzeb within themand claimed that this election is the election of a self-reliant and developed India.”

Mr. Rudy is locked in a direct contest against Mr. Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya for the Saran seat. which will go to the polls on May 20.

