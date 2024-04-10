Congress, RJD doing politics of appeasement, says Amit Shah

April 10, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Patna

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 10 lashed out at the Congress and the RJD while campaigning in Gaya district.

Mr. Shah was campaigning for the Aurangabad BJP candidate Sushil Singh and Jitan Ram Manjhi of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) who is contesting from Gaya as the NDA candidate.

“The Congress and the RJD are engaged in appeasement. Four generations of the Congress starting from Jawaharlal Nehru have been experts in the politics of appeasement. They are talking about bringing the Muslim Personal Law again,” said Mr. Shah. “The Congress wants to separate North India and South India. They have already broken the country in 1947. But nobody can break the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Mr. Shah said the RJD and the Congress obstructed the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. “On April 17, for the first time, Ram Lalla will celebrate his birthday in the temple. Modi ji has executed several impossible tasks, including removal of Article 370. Lalu ji and the Congress never wanted the withdrawal of Article 370 from Kashmir,” Mr. Shah said.

Mr. Shah said the Congress can go to any extent to get votes. “Congress opposed the ban on Popular Front of India and RJD leaders spoke against Ramcharitramanas. The RJD leaders refused to sing Vande Mataram. They don’t want development and engage in corruption. Both parties are involved in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore. Modi ji served as Chief Minister and Prime Minister for 23 years and nobody can accuse him of corruption,” Mr. Shah said.

The senior BJP leader urged the people of Auragabad and Gaya Lok Sabha constituencies to vote for the NDA such that the coalition won all the 40 seats in Bihar. In 2014, the NDA had won 31 seats in Bihar and in 2019 it had bagged 39 seats.

Mr. Shah told voters that Mr. Modi would make India the third largest economy in the world and would eliminate extremists in Kashmir, the Northeast and other places. He said that during the Congress rule, Pakistan would attack India often but when Mr. Modi became the Prime Minister, he gave a befitting reply in the form of surgical strikes. “This is not the Manmohan Singh government but the Narendra Modi government which eliminated terrorists through surgical strikes,” Mr. Shah said.

