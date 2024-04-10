GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress, RJD doing politics of appeasement, says Amit Shah

“The Congress opposed the ban on Popular Front of India and RJD leaders spoke against Ramcharitramanas,” said Amit Shah

April 10, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari
Union Home Minister Amit Shah being garlanded along with other NDA leaders at a public meeting in Aurangabad.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being garlanded along with other NDA leaders at a public meeting in Aurangabad. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 10 lashed out at the Congress and the RJD while campaigning in Gaya district.

Mr. Shah was campaigning for the Aurangabad BJP candidate Sushil Singh and Jitan Ram Manjhi of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) who is contesting from Gaya as the NDA candidate.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates

“The Congress and the RJD are engaged in appeasement. Four generations of the Congress starting from Jawaharlal Nehru have been experts in the politics of appeasement. They are talking about bringing the Muslim Personal Law again,” said Mr. Shah. “The Congress wants to separate North India and South India. They have already broken the country in 1947. But nobody can break the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Mr. Shah said the RJD and the Congress obstructed the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. “On April 17, for the first time, Ram Lalla will celebrate his birthday in the temple. Modi ji has executed several impossible tasks, including removal of Article 370. Lalu ji and the Congress never wanted the withdrawal of Article 370 from Kashmir,” Mr. Shah said.

Mr. Shah said the Congress can go to any extent to get votes. “Congress opposed the ban on Popular Front of India and RJD leaders spoke against Ramcharitramanas. The RJD leaders refused to sing Vande Mataram. They don’t want development and engage in corruption. Both parties are involved in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore. Modi ji served as Chief Minister and Prime Minister for 23 years and nobody can accuse him of corruption,” Mr. Shah said.

The senior BJP leader urged the people of Auragabad and Gaya Lok Sabha constituencies to vote for the NDA such that the coalition won all the 40 seats in Bihar. In 2014, the NDA had won 31 seats in Bihar and in 2019 it had bagged 39 seats.

Mr. Shah told voters that Mr. Modi would make India the third largest economy in the world and would eliminate extremists in Kashmir, the Northeast and other places. He said that during the Congress rule, Pakistan would attack India often but when Mr. Modi became the Prime Minister, he gave a befitting reply in the form of surgical strikes. “This is not the Manmohan Singh government but the Narendra Modi government which eliminated terrorists through surgical strikes,” Mr. Shah said.

 

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Bihar / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / Rashtriya Janata Dal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.