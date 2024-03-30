ADVERTISEMENT

Congress releases ninth list, changes two candidates in Rajasthan

March 30, 2024 06:54 am | Updated 06:54 am IST - New Delhi

Former Union Minister C.P. Joshi, who was the Speaker of the previous Rajasthan Assembly before losing last year’s Assembly elections, has been fielded from Bhilwara in place of Damodar Gurjar

The Hindu Bureau

C.P. Joshi. File. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Congress on March 29 released a list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha election. The party’s ninth list included a change of nominees in two seats in Rajasthan.

Former Union Minister C.P. Joshi, who was the Speaker of the previous Rajasthan Assembly before losing last year’s Assembly elections, has been fielded from Bhilwara in place of Damodar Gurjar.

Mr. Gurjar has now been fielded from the Rajsamand Lok Sabha seat while the earlier announced candidate, Sudarshan Rawat, has been dropped.

In Karnataka, Sunil Bose has been fielded from Chamarajanagar while E. Thukaram will be the candidate from Bellary. Both seats are reserved seats, with the former reserved for the Scheduled Castes and the latter for the Scheduled Tribes.

With the latest list, the party has named candidates for 208 Lok Sabha seats.

