April 23, 2024 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - New Delhi

The Congress on Monday brought out yet another list of seven Lok Sabha candidates for five seats in Bihar and two in Punjab.

Among the candidates, Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh’s son, Akash, has been fielded from Maharajganj.

With the latest list, the Congress has announced candidates for 301 Lok Sabha seats, but suspense continues over the party’s choice for Amethi and Rae Bareli.

