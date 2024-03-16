March 16, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - BENGALURU

Congress president Mallikjarjun Kharge announced 10 more promises under two guarantees of ‘Shramik Nyay’ and ‘Hissedari Nyay’ for the Lok Sabha elections, on March 16. These include constitutional amendment to raise the 50% cap on reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs, and national minimum wage of ₹400 per day, which will also be minimum for all MGNREGA workers nationally.

Congress party has already announced 15 guarantees as part of Kisan Nyay (justice for farmers), Yuva Nyay (justice for youth) and Mahila Nyay (justice for women), with each Nyay having five points. The announcement of two more guarantees takes the total promises to 25 under five poll guarantees.

Addressing mediapersons in Bengaluru on March 16, Mr Kharge said, “Under the ‘Hissedari Nyay’, the Congress party promised comprehensive social, economic and caste census that will conduct a survey of the population, the social and economic status, and share in the national wealth, and representation in institutions of governance of all castes and communities – to revolutionise India’s affirmative action policy.”

Mr. Kharge said the Congress is committed to the caste census to understand the socio-economic status of various Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and other people, and formulate policies based on their income, education and standard of living.

“The caste census is very much needed to get full information of the society, individuals and communities” and data would help to formulate public policies to improve the standard of living of the marginalised sections of society. “We openly support the necessity of caste census wherever we go, such as West Bengal, Punjab, Odisha…,” Mr Kharge said.

50% cap on reservation

The party promised constitutional amendment to raise the 50% cap on reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs. The party guaranteed to revive the special component plan for SC and ST Sub-Plan, and make it enforceable by law as done by Congress governments in some States.

The party promised protection for Adivasi forest rights and minimum support price (MSP) for forest minor produce, on the lines of crops. It also promised self-governance and protection of cultural rights for Adivasis, and to notify all habitations where STs are the largest social group as Scheduled Areas.

Under ‘Shramik Nyay’, the Congress party promised a right to health law that would provide universal health care, including free medicine, treatment, essential diagnostics, rehabilitation, palliative care and surgery.

It guaranteed a national minimum wage of ₹400 per day, which would also be minimum for all MGNREGA workers nationally; and an employment guarantee act for urban areas, with a focus on building public infrastructure, making cities resilient to climate change, and bridging the gap in social services.

The party promised comprehensive social security for all unorganised workers, including life insurance and accident insurance.

The party would review the anti-worker labour codes passed by the Modi government, and make suitable amendments to strengthen the rights of the poor, the AICC chief said.

The Congress also promised to stop employment contracts in core government functions, and the contract system would be employment of last resort.

