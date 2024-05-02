Congress policies caused Naxalism, terrorism within India, alleges Yogi 

May 02, 2024 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday targeted the Congress Party for allegedly contributing to the proliferation of Naxalism and terrorism within India. Mr. Adityanath said the Congress lost its direction soon after Independence, and has become leaderless as well. He added that the Congress always disparaged India’s civilisation, Sanatana Dharma and culture through malicious comments.

“In the United Progressive Alliance regime, roughly 115-120 districts across 17 States were grappling with Naxalite violence. It resulted in instability in the country. Congress party’s lack of resolve in combating terrorism, Naxalism, and extremism, was the prime reason for the menace. We made notable progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in the last 10 years, with Naxalism now confined to only a few districts in select states,” added the U.P. CM.

“The worst impact of a directionless Congress is that many of its leaders have continuously made malicious venture to insult India’s culture and defame Sanatana in every way. The same condition was prevalent during the UPA government, when the then Union Home Minister made a malicious attempt to insult India’s Sanatana culture and defame it in front of the world in the name of saffron terrorism,” Mr. Adityanath alleged.

The U.P. CM hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership which helped India in achieving global recognition and took the country on the path of rapid development. “Since 2014 under Prime Minister Modijis leadership India gained recognition globally as a frontrunner for its unparalleled infrastructure, we are on the path of setting a paradigm of development and welfare programs for the world to emulate,” Mr. Adityanath added.

