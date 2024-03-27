Congress, PMK candidates file nominations 

March 27, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated March 28, 2024 07:14 am IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Congress, Pattali Makkal Katchi and eight independent candidates submitted their nominations to Collector A.P. Mahabharathi for Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha Constituency on Wednesday.

State President of Mahila Congress R. Sudha, who was announced as the official candidate late on Tuesday, filed her nomination. Minister for Environment Siva V Meyyanathan and MLAs Rajkumar, Nivedha M. Murugan accompanied her.

M.K. Stalin of PMK filed his nomination. He was accompanied by Ex MLA Rajangam and members from alliance parties. Eight independent candidates also filed their nominations.

