Congress Parliamentary Party to meet on June 8 to elect its leader

Published - June 07, 2024 11:32 pm IST - New Delhi

Apart from re-electing Sonia Gandhi as head of the Parliamentary Party, senior leaders are likely to press for Rahul Gandhi to accept the position of Leader of the Opposition

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (left), Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivkumar (right) and the party’s Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala (second from left) during a meeting with party MPs at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office in Bengaluru on June 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) that will comprise the newly-elected Lok Sabha members and Rajya Sabha members will meet on June 8 to elect its leader.

Currently, the CPP is headed by Sonia Gandhi, who has now moved to the Rajya Sabha after deciding not to contest from her traditional Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from re-electing Ms. Gandhi to head the Parliamentary Party, senior leaders are likely to press for Rahul Gandhi to accept the position of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP).

Rahul Gandhi should be Leader of Opposition as he was ‘man of match’ in Lok Sabha polls, says Shashi Tharoor

Sources indicated that newly-elected MPs such as K.C. Venugopal, Gaurav Gogoi, and Manickam Tagore among others may press for such a move.

The CPP chairperson can either take a call immediately or make a decision later.

The extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) will also meet in the morning to discuss the Lok Sabha results and the future course of action.

The meeting will be chaired party president Mallikarjun Kharge and will begin at 11 a.m. at the Congress headquarters.

