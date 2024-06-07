Congress Parliamentary Party to meet on June 8 to elect its leader

The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) that will comprise the newly-elected Lok Sabha members and Rajya Sabha members will meet on June 8 to elect its leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the CPP is headed by Sonia Gandhi, who has now moved to the Rajya Sabha after deciding not to contest from her traditional Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from re-electing Ms. Gandhi to head the Parliamentary Party, senior leaders are likely to press for Rahul Gandhi to accept the position of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP).

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources indicated that newly-elected MPs such as K.C. Venugopal, Gaurav Gogoi, and Manickam Tagore among others may press for such a move.

The CPP chairperson can either take a call immediately or make a decision later.

The extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) will also meet in the morning to discuss the Lok Sabha results and the future course of action.

The meeting will be chaired party president Mallikarjun Kharge and will begin at 11 a.m. at the Congress headquarters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.