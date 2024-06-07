GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Congress Parliamentary Party to meet on June 8 to elect its leader

Apart from re-electing Sonia Gandhi as head of the Parliamentary Party, senior leaders are likely to press for Rahul Gandhi to accept the position of Leader of the Opposition

Published - June 07, 2024 11:32 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (left), Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivkumar (right) and the party’s Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala (second from left) during a meeting with party MPs at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office in Bengaluru on June 7, 2024.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (left), Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivkumar (right) and the party’s Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala (second from left) during a meeting with party MPs at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office in Bengaluru on June 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) that will comprise the newly-elected Lok Sabha members and Rajya Sabha members will meet on June 8 to elect its leader.

Currently, the CPP is headed by Sonia Gandhi, who has now moved to the Rajya Sabha after deciding not to contest from her traditional Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from re-electing Ms. Gandhi to head the Parliamentary Party, senior leaders are likely to press for Rahul Gandhi to accept the position of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP).

Rahul Gandhi should be Leader of Opposition as he was ‘man of match’ in Lok Sabha polls, says Shashi Tharoor

Sources indicated that newly-elected MPs such as K.C. Venugopal, Gaurav Gogoi, and Manickam Tagore among others may press for such a move.

The CPP chairperson can either take a call immediately or make a decision later.

The extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) will also meet in the morning to discuss the Lok Sabha results and the future course of action.

The meeting will be chaired party president Mallikarjun Kharge and will begin at 11 a.m. at the Congress headquarters.

Related stories

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.