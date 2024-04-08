ADVERTISEMENT

Congress overlooked needs of poor for decades since independence, never understood their pain: PM Modi

April 08, 2024 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - Raipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, criticised the Congress for neglecting the poor, promises free vaccine and ration during COVID-19 pandemic

CUE API

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Bastar, Chhattisgarh on April 8, 2024. Videograb: X/@BJP4CGState | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8 hit out at the Opposition Congress, saying it overlooked needs of the poor for decades since independence and never understood their pain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, which will go to polls on April 19, he also said that the Congress’ manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections has the Muslim League imprint.

PM Modi 'failed' to protect rights of tribals in Chhattisgarh: Congress

During the Congress regime, corruption had become the country’s identity, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since independence, the Congress overlooked needs of the poor for decades and never understood their pain,” the PM said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also read: Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates - April 8, 2024

“People said what will happen to the poor during the COVID-19 pandemic, but I said I will give free vaccine and ration to them,” he said, adding that “due to my government’s efforts, 25 crore people have risen above the poverty line.” The Prime Minister said he had come to thank the people for supporting his government in the last 10 years.

“Crores of my countrymen, my mothers and sisters have become my raksha kavach [protective shield],” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US