GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Congress overlooked needs of poor for decades since independence, never understood their pain: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, criticised the Congress for neglecting the poor, promises free vaccine and ration during COVID-19 pandemic

April 08, 2024 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - Raipur

CUE API
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Bastar, Chhattisgarh on April 8, 2024. Videograb: X/@BJP4CGState

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Bastar, Chhattisgarh on April 8, 2024. Videograb: X/@BJP4CGState | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8 hit out at the Opposition Congress, saying it overlooked needs of the poor for decades since independence and never understood their pain.

Addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, which will go to polls on April 19, he also said that the Congress’ manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections has the Muslim League imprint.

PM Modi 'failed' to protect rights of tribals in Chhattisgarh: Congress

During the Congress regime, corruption had become the country’s identity, he said.

“Since independence, the Congress overlooked needs of the poor for decades and never understood their pain,” the PM said.

Also read: Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates - April 8, 2024

“People said what will happen to the poor during the COVID-19 pandemic, but I said I will give free vaccine and ration to them,” he said, adding that “due to my government’s efforts, 25 crore people have risen above the poverty line.” The Prime Minister said he had come to thank the people for supporting his government in the last 10 years.

“Crores of my countrymen, my mothers and sisters have become my raksha kavach [protective shield],” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.