Congress not to participate in Lok Sabha exit poll debates

Congress will “not participate in the debates on Exit Polls. The purpose of any debate should be to inform the people. We will happily partake in debates from 4th June onwards,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said

Published - May 31, 2024 07:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Pawan Khera. File

Congress leader Pawan Khera. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress has decided not to participate in any Lok Sabha exit poll debates on the television channels and said it does not want to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP.

Congress spokesperson and media department chairperson Pawan Khera said the voters have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured.

"The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP," he said in a statement shared on X.

"The Indian National Congress will not participate in the debates on Exit Polls. The purpose of any debate should be to inform the people. We will happily partake in debates from 4th June onwards," Mr. Khera said in a statement.

The decision was taken after consultations within the party, the sources said.

