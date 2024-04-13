Congress nominee Kumar Naik exudes confidence of his victory in Raichur

April 13, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Yadgir

G. Kumar Naik, the Congress nominee to contest the election from Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes, has expressed confidence in winning the election and said that he will face the election with suggestions from senior party leaders and workers who will join hands together to defeat the BJP with a handsome margin.

He was addressing a press conference in Raichur on Saturday.

Mr. Naik, who joined the party recently after retiring from the Indian Administrative Service, has succeeded in getting a ticket amid tough competition from other aspirants within the party.

He said that he won’t react to ‘outsider’ remarks made by Opposition leaders and will focus only on his work. “Raichur is my work place (Karma Bhoomi), where I served as Deputy Commissioner. I know the problems that people are facing here. I wanted to serve them again as a representative in Lok Sabha. I feel comfortable as the party workers and leaders are working jointly to win the election,” he said.

Mr. Naik said that he will take information about the guarantee schemes implemented by the State government to the doorsteps of every individual and seek votes from them for more developments.

“I wanted to make developments in education and health sectors in the district since it was identified as an aspirants district by the Union government,” Mr. Kumar Naik said.

Minister for Minor Irrigation N.S. Boseraju said that the Union government has failed to protect the interests of the common man, farmers, and people in the working sector. “The BJP was trying to make people happy through lies. But, the truth and fact are totally different. Therefore, voters will reject the BJP this time and bless the Congress candidates with a pro-people and pro-farmer government at the Centre.”

District Congress Committee Chairman Basavaraj Patil Itagi, MLA Basanagowda Daddal and Hampayyan Naik, Vasanth Kumar and others were present

