GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress nominee Kumar Naik exudes confidence of his victory in Raichur

April 13, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
G. Kumar Naik, nominee of Congress party addressing a press conference in Raichur on Saturday.

G. Kumar Naik, nominee of Congress party addressing a press conference in Raichur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

G. Kumar Naik, the Congress nominee to contest the election from Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes, has expressed confidence in winning the election and said that he will face the election with suggestions from senior party leaders and workers who will join hands together to defeat the BJP with a handsome margin. 

He was addressing a press conference in Raichur on Saturday.

Mr. Naik, who joined the party recently after retiring from the Indian Administrative Service, has succeeded in getting a ticket amid tough competition from other aspirants within the party.

He said that he won’t react to ‘outsider’ remarks made by Opposition leaders and will focus only on his work. “Raichur is my work place (Karma Bhoomi), where I served as Deputy Commissioner. I know the problems that people are facing here. I wanted to serve them again as a representative in Lok Sabha. I feel comfortable as the party workers and leaders are working jointly to win the election,” he said.

Mr. Naik said that he will take information about the guarantee schemes implemented by the State government to the doorsteps of every individual and seek votes from them for more developments.

“I wanted to make developments in education and health sectors in the district since it was identified as an aspirants district by the Union government,” Mr. Kumar Naik said.

Minister for Minor Irrigation N.S. Boseraju said that the Union government has failed to protect the interests of the common man, farmers, and people in the working sector. “The BJP was trying to make people happy through lies. But, the truth and fact are totally different. Therefore, voters will reject the BJP this time and bless the Congress candidates with a pro-people and pro-farmer government at the Centre.”

District Congress Committee Chairman Basavaraj Patil Itagi, MLA Basanagowda Daddal and Hampayyan Naik, Vasanth Kumar and others were present

Related Topics

Karnataka / Lok Sabha / state politics / political parties / Indian National Congress / Caste / minority group / Bharatiya Janata Party / arable farming

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.