Congress names Sher Singh Ghubaya from Ferozepur seat in Punjab

May 07, 2024 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - Chandigarh

Congress announces Sher Singh Ghubaya as Ferozepur Lok Sabha candidate, completing candidate list for Punjab’s 13 parliamentary constituencies

PTI

Congress candidate Sher Singh Ghubaya from the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat. Photo: https://sansad.in/ls/members

The Congress on May 7 announced former MP Sher Singh Ghubaya as its candidate from the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat.

India General Elections 2024 Phase 3 voting

With this, the Congress has announced its candidates in all 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab.

The Central Election Committee has approved the candidature of Mr. Ghubaya as the Congress candidate to contest the ensuing general elections to the Lok Sabha from Ferozepur parliamentary constituency of Punjab, said the party.

Mr. Ghubaya won the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha polls on a Shiromani Akali Dal ticket. He joined the Congress in 2019.

He had represented the Jalalabad Assembly seat in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha as well when he was with the Akali Dal.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

