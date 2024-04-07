ADVERTISEMENT

Congress names candidates for Bangaon, Uluberia, Ghatal seats in West Bengal

April 07, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Kolkata

The Congress has so far named candidates for 13 parliamentary seats in West Bengal.

PTI

Congress supporters wave the party flag. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on April 7 announced its candidates for three parliamentary constituencies of Bangaon, Uluberia and Ghatal in West Bengal, the party said in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party also named its candidate for the by-election to Bhagabangola Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district.

The party named Pradip Biswas for Bangaon seat, Azahar Mollick for Uluberia and Papiya Chakraborty for Ghatal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Polling in Bangaon and Uluberia is scheduled in the fifth phase on May 20, while electors in Ghatal will exercise their franchise on May 25.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With Sunday's announcement, the Congress named candidates for 13 parliamentary seats in West Bengal.

The party named Anju Begum as its candidate for the bypoll in Bhagabangola assembly seat, where polling is scheduled on May 7.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US