Congress moves EC over ‘Viksit Bharat Run’ as DU readies to hold event

May 08, 2024 01:39 am | Updated 03:49 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Congress’s Delhi unit on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (EC), saying Delhi University’s Viksit Bharat event on Wednesday was being organised in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The complaint said posters of the event had the Prime Minister’s photo and termed the event “election propaganda”. It added that the MCC notification states in the “Don’ts” category that “no official work should be mixed with campaigning/electioneering” and that Wednesday’s event falls in this category.

However, the university said it would proceed with the event as scheduled.

Delhi will vote on May 25, in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election.

The university said on May 2 that it would organise a 2.5-km “Run for Viksit Bharat” event for 5,000 students.

Badminton player Saina Nehwal, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, and Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh are likely to be present at the event.

The announcement was made following a meeting between university officials and BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal.

Several teachers’ unions had condemned the event and claimed that it breached the poll code.

A day after DU, Jindal Global University had announced a similar programme for May 5, only to postpone it saying the date was “too close to examinations”.

The Viksit Bharat programme was launched by the Prime Minister in December last year. It aims to give a platform to the youth to “contribute thoughts to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 — the idea of a developed India by 2047, the 100th year of Independence”.

‘Nothing to do with poll’

A DU official, who did not wish to be named, said, “The event will take place as the EC has not issued any direction to the contrary.” The official added, “Yes, the Prime Minister had inaugurated it. But it is part of the ongoing programme and has nothing to do with the election or any political party.”

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed students of DU’s Hansraj College on Tuesday, saying, “The next 25 years of ‘Amrit Kaal’ are your future. It is the journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat’, and it is you who will make this journey possible.” Speaking at the event, titled ‘Viksit Bharat@2047—The Voice of the Youth’, Mr. Jaishankar said he sees the next 25 years as “a period of opportunity and new challenge”.

‘No political reference’

Meanwhile, the Centre told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that its ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, which is now over, aimed to “reach the unreached” and was devoid of any political reference or insignia. The Central government made the remarks in response to a PIL plea against the alleged use of public servants and defence personnel in the yatra as well as the installation of selfie points with placards bearing the photo of the Prime Minister.

