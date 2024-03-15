GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress meeting postponed; second list of Karnataka candidates likely next week

The CEC meeting is likely to be held on March 18 to select the party’s candidates, including for Karnataka

March 15, 2024 02:33 am | Updated 02:33 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting scheduled to be held on March 14 and 15 in Delhi has been postponed to next week. With this, the party’s second list of candidates to Karnataka is also likely to be announced next week.

Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will conclude on Sunday in Mumbai and top leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, are expected to participate. Sources said the CEC meeting is likely to be held on March 18 to select the party’s candidates, including for Karnataka, for contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.