Congress meeting postponed; second list of Karnataka candidates likely next week

March 15, 2024 02:33 am | Updated 02:33 am IST - BENGALURU

The Congress party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting scheduled to be held on March 14 and 15 in Delhi has been postponed to next week. With this, the party’s second list of candidates to Karnataka is also likely to be announced next week.

Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will conclude on Sunday in Mumbai and top leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, are expected to participate. Sources said the CEC meeting is likely to be held on March 18 to select the party’s candidates, including for Karnataka, for contesting the Lok Sabha elections.