Congress may unveil its manifesto on April 5

March 29, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Congress to release manifesto on April 5, followed by rallies and Ghar Ghar guarantee campaign reaching 8 crore households.

The Hindu Bureau

A vendor selling Congress party flags in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Congress is likely to release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on April 5 and followed by rallies and public meetings across the country, sources said on Friday.

The first such public rally, in which Sonia Gandhi may participate, will be held in Rajasthan on April 6. And before the formal release of the manifesto, the Congress would launch the Ghar Ghar guarantee campaign on April 3.

Through this campaign, the party plans to reach 8 crore household with their 25 guarantees before the elections.

CONNECT WITH US