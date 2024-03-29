Congress may unveil its manifesto on April 5

March 29, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Congress is likely to release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on April 5 and followed by rallies and public meetings across the country, sources said on Friday.

Also read: Lok Sabha elections live updates - March 29

The first such public rally, in which Sonia Gandhi may participate, will be held in Rajasthan on April 6. And before the formal release of the manifesto, the Congress would launch the Ghar Ghar guarantee campaign on April 3.

Through this campaign, the party plans to reach 8 crore household with their 25 guarantees before the elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.