Congress may find its place only in public gallery of parliament, says Raghavendra

March 28, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Congress has been losing its base in the country, and it may find its place only in the public gallery of parliament, said Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, a BJP candidate for Shivamogga seat.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, Mr. Raghavendra said Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, had moved out of the Maha Agadi alliance in Maharashtra. “Many leaders and parties are distancing themselves from Congress. The party may not have its representatives in parliament, and they may have to find a place in the public gallery,” he said.

He made this remark in reaction to Congress leader and Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa’s allegations against him (B.Y. Raghavendra) and his party leaders. “Being a Minister for Education, Madhu Bangarappa has been engaged in loose talk. He called workers of the BJP as ‘chelas’. Why has he forgotten the fact that the same workers did campaign for his father, S. Bangarappa when he contested for Lok Sabha on the BJP ticket?” he asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking exception to Madhu Bangarappa’s allegation that the BJP did not work towards rejuvenating VISL in Bhadravathi, Mr. Raghavendra said that because of his efforts, the industry had been functioning and the workers were getting jobs. “During Siddaramaiah’s government, Mysore Paper Mills closed down. Because of our efforts during B.S. Yediyurappa’s tenure, the properties that belonged to the MPM were retained,” he said.

He also said that he would ensure the VISL was rejuvenated and the issues pertaining to the grant of land for the families displaced due to the Sharavathi Power Project were resolved. “I am firm on my promises. I will fulfil them, he said.

When asked about the delay in the release of the Central Government’s financial assistance to tackle drought in the State, Mr. Raghavendra said that when Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister, he did not wait for the centres’s assistance. He sanctioned ₹5 lakh per house damaged due to the floods. “Similar action should have been taken by the present government in the State,” he said.

Reacting to a question on the alleged misuse of ED and IT to raise electoral bonds in favour of the BJP, Mr. Raghavendra said, “The details regarding the donations have been submitted to the court. The ED and Income Tax are all independent agencies. The party has maintained transparency in its transactions,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.