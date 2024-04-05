Congress manifesto focuses on social justice and State’s rights: TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai

April 05, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Friday said the Congress’ Lok Sabha election manifesto, “will provide a solution to ten years of BJP’s disastrous rule in the Centre.”

The manifesto, he said, focuses on social justice, state’s rights, gender and sexual equality and welfare of Scheduled caste communities in India.

“Unlike the BJP’s ten year rule, Congress’ manifesto promises the implementation of Minimum Support Price as calculated by M.S. Swaminathan’s formula,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.