Congress manifesto focuses on social justice and State’s rights: TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai

April 05, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Friday said the Congress’ Lok Sabha election manifesto, “will provide a solution to ten years of BJP’s disastrous rule in the Centre.”

The manifesto, he said, focuses on social justice, state’s rights, gender and sexual equality and welfare of Scheduled caste communities in India.

“Unlike the BJP’s ten year rule, Congress’ manifesto promises the implementation of Minimum Support Price as calculated by M.S. Swaminathan’s formula,” he said.

