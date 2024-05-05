Congress manifesto catching attention of youngsters, says the party Vizianagaram MP candidate

May 05, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated May 06, 2024 08:12 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

‘The youth are being forced to migrate to other areas in search of jobs’

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram Congress MP candidate Bobbili Srinu addressing the media conference on Sunday.

Congress Party’s Vizianagaram MP candidate Bobbili Srinu on Sunday said that the youngsters and people of various sections of society were keen to extend their support to the party which assured creation of new jobs and apprenticeship programme with ₹1 lakh stipend for youths under 25 years of age.

Addressing the media conference here, he said that the Congress party’s promises were more relevant for Vizianagaram district as youngsters were being forced to migrate to other areas in the absence of jobs locally. He promised to concentrate on completion of Tarakaramateertha Sagar and other irrigation projects.

Vizianagaram Koppula Velama Sanskshema Sangham president Botcha Varaprasada Rao, the association leaders K. Gopalarao, Balaga Satyanarayana and others extended their support to Mr. Bobbili Srinu while recalling his services to the district.

