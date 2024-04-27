GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress manifesto calls for freedom to eat whatever minorities want, to give exemption for cow slaughter: Yogi Adityanath

“Those poisonous people must not be voted for. These people even hesitate to chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and sing ‘Vande Mataram’,” said Mr. Adityanath

April 27, 2024 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others at a roadshow amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in Bareilly on April 26, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others at a roadshow amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in Bareilly on April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 26 alleged that Congress and INDIA alliance parties want to lay the foundation for the division of India on religious grounds in 2024 polls adding common people must ‘spoil’ this nefarious design through their votes.

Follow Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE Updates here

“These people want to lay the foundation for the division of the country on religious grounds. Your one vote will prove decisive in changing the image and destiny of the country. The public should ‘spoil’ the plans of the Congress in time through their votes,” wrote Mr. Adityanath on X (formerly Twitter), appealing the public to cast their votes.

Fact-checking the ‘Muslim League Manifesto’ claim against Congress

Later addressing a public meeting in Sambhal, the U.P. CM dubbed the Opposition as ‘poisonous’ people who must not be voted. “Those poisonous people must not be voted for. These people even hesitate to chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and sing ‘Vande Mataram’,” added Mr. Adityanath.

The U.P. CM said that the Congress manifesto calls for freedom to eat whatever minorities want, meaning Congress is going to give exemption for cow slaughter.

Also read | Congress will hand private wealth to Muslims: PM Modi

“Means Congress is going to give exemption for cow slaughter. Look at these shameless people, how they are playing with the faith of India. India will not accept it,” alleged Mr. Adityanath.

He accused the grand-old-party of trying to play dirty tricks over reservation for Scheduled Caste (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). “Between 2004 and 2014, when the UPA government was in power, they worked to break the reservation for the SC, STs and backward caste people,” added Mr. Adityanath. 

