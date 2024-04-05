ADVERTISEMENT

Congress manifesto a fitting reply to those questioning whether DMK can fulfil its poll promises: Stalin

April 05, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

To restore Tamil Nadu’s rights, which had been pledged by the “slave AIADMK” and taken away by the “fascist BJP”, vote for the INDIA bloc, he said

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday said that the Congress manifesto was a fitting reply to those questioning whether the DMK, being a regional party, could fulfil some of the promises it had made for the Lok Sabha election.

In a post on X, Mr. Stalin listed promises from the Congress manifesto such as NEET exemption, caste census and a review of the National Education Policy in consultation with the States. 

“The Congress manifesto includes whatever we had sought. That is why we say this is not an alliance formed for the election. It is an alliance with like-minded policies,” Mr. Stalin said.

To restore Tamil Nadu’s rights, which had been pledged by the “slave AIADMK” and taken away by the “fascist BJP”, vote for the INDIA bloc, he said.

