Congress manifesto a fitting reply to those questioning whether DMK can fulfil its poll promises: Stalin

April 05, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday said that the Congress manifesto was a fitting reply to those questioning whether the DMK, being a regional party, could fulfil some of the promises it had made for the Lok Sabha election.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, Mr. Stalin listed promises from the Congress manifesto such as NEET exemption, caste census and a review of the National Education Policy in consultation with the States.

“The Congress manifesto includes whatever we had sought. That is why we say this is not an alliance formed for the election. It is an alliance with like-minded policies,” Mr. Stalin said.

To restore Tamil Nadu’s rights, which had been pledged by the “slave AIADMK” and taken away by the “fascist BJP”, vote for the INDIA bloc, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.