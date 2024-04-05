GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Congress manifesto a fitting reply to those questioning whether DMK can fulfil its poll promises: Stalin

April 05, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
M.K. Stalin

M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said the Congress manifesto gives a fitting reply to questions raised by those about whether DMK being a regional party can fulfil some of its poll promises made for the Lok Sabha election.

In a post on X, Mr. Stalin listed aspects like NEET exemption, conducting caste census, review of National Education policy in consultation with States from its ally Congress manifesto. 

The Congress manifesto includes whatever we have urged for. That is why we say this is not an alliance formed for election. It is a alliance with like minded policies, Mr. Stalin said.

To recover the Tamil Nadu rights, which had been pledged by the slave AIADMK and taken away by fascist BJP, vote for INDIA bloc, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.