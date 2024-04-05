Congress manifesto a fitting reply to those questioning whether DMK can fulfil its poll promises: Stalin

April 05, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said the Congress manifesto gives a fitting reply to questions raised by those about whether DMK being a regional party can fulfil some of its poll promises made for the Lok Sabha election.

In a post on X, Mr. Stalin listed aspects like NEET exemption, conducting caste census, review of National Education policy in consultation with States from its ally Congress manifesto.

The Congress manifesto includes whatever we have urged for. That is why we say this is not an alliance formed for election. It is a alliance with like minded policies, Mr. Stalin said.

To recover the Tamil Nadu rights, which had been pledged by the slave AIADMK and taken away by fascist BJP, vote for INDIA bloc, he said.