Congress Lok Sabha truncated list likely on Friday

March 08, 2024 12:52 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Congress party to finalise the names of candidates for Parliament seats in various states, including Telangana. File photo Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

The Congress Election Committee (CEC), which met in New Delhi on Thursday to finalise the names of candidates for Parliament seats in various states, including Telangana, is said to have stamped the names of candidates in seven to nine constituencies.

The meeting, attended by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and CEC member N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, discussed possible names from Telangana for over two hours.

Sources said there was unanimity on nine constituencies and the names are likely to be announced in a day. On the remaining seats, a decision would be taken later.

