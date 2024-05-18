GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress Lok Sabha candidate Kanhaiya Kumar ‘assaulted’ on campaign trail

Updated - May 18, 2024 09:31 am IST

Published - May 18, 2024 12:45 am IST - New Delhi

Satvika Mahajan
Kumar’s team alleged that the attack had been actioned by the BJP.

Kumar’s team alleged that the attack had been actioned by the BJP. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Congress Lok Sabha candidate for North East Delhi Kanhaiya Kumar was allegedly assaulted while campaigning in New Usmanpur on Friday.

Mr. Kumar’s team told The Hindu that an unidentified assailant “raised his hand” on the Congress leader on the pretext of garlanding him while he was on the campaign trail. Black ink was also thrown at the leader, with several others getting involved as the violence escalated, said his team.

The Delhi police said that a complaint had been filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Chhaya Sharma.

“The AAP councillor was hosting the public meeting, after which she came down to see off Mr. Kumar. Some people came toward Mr. Kumar to garland him, after which they threw ink on him and tried to assault him. When Ms. Sharma tried to intervene, they threatened and misbehaved with her,” said DCP (North East) Joy Tirkey.

Legal action is being taken on Ms. Sharma’s complaint and further investigation is under way, he added.

Mr. Kumar’s team alleged that the assault had been actioned by his political opponent, actor-turned politician Manoj Tiwari, who is the BJP candidate from North East Delhi.

“Manoj Tiwari is upset with the public support Mr. Kumar is seeing, and is afraid of defeat. He attempted to attack our candidate by sending his goons,” the Congress leader’s team said.

BJP leader and Mr. Tiwari’s team member Neelkant Bakshi told The Hindu the incident had “nothing to do with the BJP”.

“Kanhaiya Kumar is losing the election, which is why he is engaging in such dirty politics. We have nothing to do with this, this is a move straight out of the Congress and AAP’s playbook,” he said.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress / Delhi

