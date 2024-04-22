Congress leader Subhash Chopra appointed chairman of the Delhi election management committee 

April 22, 2024 03:39 am | Updated 06:05 am IST

The Congress on Sunday appointed Subhash Chopra as the chairman of the 18-member election management and coordination committee for the Lok Sabha election in Delhi. Deepak Babaria, the Delhi in-charge at the All India Congress Committee, said that the appointment had the backing of the party’s top leadership.

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said that Mr. Chopra, a former Delhi unit chief, has considerable experience in planning for the parliamentary elections, and his experience will be hugely beneficial in managing the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. “Congress will mount an aggressive campaign to expose the failures of the BJP MPs from Delhi and the BJP government in the past 10 years,” adding that the party will spare no effort in winning the Lok Sabha seats from the Capital.

The Congress is contesting on three seats of the seven seats in Delhi. The remaining three seats are being contested by their allies, the AAP. While they have announced their respective candidates, a common campaign strategy is yet to be drawn out.