April 04, 2024 04:24 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi, who is seeking a successive term from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, has declared assets of more than ₹20 crore in his nomination papers. Mr. Gandhi filed the papers before the returning officer on April 3.

He has declared movable assets to the tune of ₹9,24,59,264 and showed the purchasing price of his self-acquired immovable assets as being worth ₹7,93,03,977 in the affidavit. The affidavit also showed that the current market value of the self-acquired immovable assets as ₹9,04,89,000 and the value of the inherited assets as ₹2,10,13,598. Mr. Gandhi has claimed that he has a liability of ₹49,79,184.

In the affidavit, Mr. Gandhi has declared that he has ₹55,000 as cash in hand. In the last election, he had declared total assets worth ₹15,88,77,083 whereas in 2014, it was ₹9.4 crore.

