Congress leader calls for vigilance against election irregularities

Vice-president of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and member of the PCC Election Management Committee M.R.G. Vinod Reddy has asked all Election Management Committee coordinators, Parliament constituency observers, and Congress party booth-level agents to act decisively against the nefarious schemes and unethical practices of regional and fundamentalist parties on election day scheduled for May 13.

In a statement, he expressed concern over the determined efforts of regional and communal forces to secure victory in the election by any means. He emphasised the importance of countering these tactics and upholding the integrity of the electoral process to ensure justice for the electorate.

Mr. Reddy called for heightened vigilance and proactive measures to thwart such activities, urging individuals at every level of the election process to report any irregularities to the relevant authorities.

