March 21, 2024 10:55 pm | Updated March 22, 2024 09:02 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Ahead of the formal announcement of its candidate for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections, the Puducherry Congress has started reaching out to allies for fraternity-unity meets of sorts prior to rolling out a concerted campaign to take on the BJP.

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee chief V. Vaithilingam, MP, who is also a frontrunner for candidacy for the Lok Sabha seat, has put in place a 19-member campaign committee for the polls after the nominees were approved by Ajoy Kumar, AICC secretary-in-charge for Puducherry.

On Wednesday, a delegation of top leaders of the Puducherry Congress former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, M. Kandasamy, former Minister and M. Vaithianathan, MLA, visited the Laporte Street office of the DMK and met the leaders of its principal ally.

At Wednesday’s meeting, coalition leaders, who targeted the ideology and policies of the BJP, also laid emphasis on going into the elections as a solidly united INDIA alliance.

Mr. Narayanasamy said that in stark contrast to the tall promises made in the manifesto of the 2021 Assembly elections and the campaign promise of “double-engine growth” by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AINRC-BJP government has only wrought misery on the people in the past three years.

The three years of misrule has been characterised by a deterioration of law and order, youth falling prey to cannabis and other drugs, rise in land-grab cases and diminishing safety for women, he alleged.

Mr. Vaithilingam, who termed the 17th Lok Sabha tenure as the worst experience he faced as a Parliamentarian, said it was absolutely imperative to defeat the BJP for democracy to survive in the country.

Echoing the need for the Opposition to work unitedly to ensure victory of the Congress candidate in the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency, R. Siva, Leader of Opposition and DMK convenor, called for increasing the victory margin by one lakh votes from the 2019 general elections which saw Mr. Vaithilingam trounce AINRC’s K. Narayanasamy by over 1.97 lakh votes.

Noting that the coalition that worked wonderfully well in the previous elections would succeed in this election as well, Mr. Siva said any differences within the front should be put aside to jointly strive for victory.

The DMK leader was confident that the people of Puducherry to rally behind the INDIA coalition that has united against the “fascist ideology” of the BJP and to uphold democratic values, and deliver a befitting verdict. As with the NDA government in the Centre, the AINRC-BJP dispensation in Puducherry had done nothing for the people here, he said.

The DMK, which had included Statehood for Puducherry in its election manifesto, will play a pivotal role in the elections, he added.

DMK leaders V. Annibal Kennedy, R. Senthil Kumar and L. Sampath, MLAs and S.P. Sivakumar, former Minister, and Deva Pozhilan, principal secretary of VCK also participated.

Continuing the outreach, Congress leaders on Thursday visited the CPI office and met a cross-section of leaders including the secretary A.M. Saleem, K. Sethu Selvam, Dinesh Ponnaiah and Abhishekam Ezhilan.

