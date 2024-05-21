Congress, INDIA bloc favour politics of corruption, appeasement, says Nadda

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Tuesday held roadshows in Haryana’s Rohtak and Jind constituencies, slamming the Congress and INDIA bloc partners for favouring politics of corruption and appeasement.

“The Congress and the INDIA alliance are living examples of corruption, dynastic politics, and appeasement. The entire INDIA alliance, including the Congress, is attempting to divide people and the nation,” Mr. Nadda said, adding that the BJP would win all 10 parliamentary seats in the State.

“While the previous Congress-led governments kept issues like ‘One Rank, One Pension’ hanging for 40 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi resolved them in his first term. The Modi government has ensured the development of infrastructure for sports and athletes, transparent selection, and provision for international training,” he added.

Mr. Nadda said that despite an incident of violence against an MP from his own party occurring at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the entire INDIA alliance, including the Congress, had chosen to remain silent.

“This silence has made it clear that while the Congress chants slogans like ‘ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’ (I am a girl, I can fight), when it comes to standing up for women, they choose to remain silent. This also indicates that for the Congress, the leaders of the coalition are more valuable than the safety of the country,” Mr. Nadda said.

