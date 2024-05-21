GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress, INDIA bloc favour politics of corruption, appeasement, says Nadda

‘The Modi government has ensured the development of infrastructure for sports and athletes, transparent selection, and provision for international training,’ the BJP president said in Haryana

Published - May 21, 2024 09:45 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
BJP National President J.P. Nadda during a roadshow in support of party candidate from Rohtak constituency Dr Arvind Sharma for Lok Sabha elections, in Rohtak.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda during a roadshow in support of party candidate from Rohtak constituency Dr Arvind Sharma for Lok Sabha elections, in Rohtak. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Tuesday held roadshows in Haryana’s Rohtak and Jind constituencies, slamming the Congress and INDIA bloc partners for favouring politics of corruption and appeasement. 

“The Congress and the INDIA alliance are living examples of corruption, dynastic politics, and appeasement. The entire INDIA alliance, including the Congress, is attempting to divide people and the nation,” Mr. Nadda said, adding that the BJP would win all 10 parliamentary seats in the State.

“While the previous Congress-led governments kept issues like ‘One Rank, One Pension’ hanging for 40 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi resolved them in his first term. The Modi government has ensured the development of infrastructure for sports and athletes, transparent selection, and provision for international training,” he added.

Mr. Nadda said that despite an incident of violence against an MP from his own party occurring at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the entire INDIA alliance, including the Congress, had chosen to remain silent.

“This silence has made it clear that while the Congress chants slogans like ‘ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’ (I am a girl, I can fight), when it comes to standing up for women, they choose to remain silent. This also indicates that for the Congress, the leaders of the coalition are more valuable than the safety of the country,” Mr. Nadda said.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Haryana / Chandigarh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.