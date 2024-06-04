Election Results 2024: Congress improves performance but falls short of expectations in Karnataka

Armed with its five “guarantees” schemes, the ruling Congress in Karnataka has managed to improve its tally by winning nine seats — up from one in 2019 — but fell short of expectations and conceded 19 Lok Sabha constituencies to the BJP-JD (S) alliance in the State.

The Congress, which won the Assembly elections last year with a thumping majority, was unable to sway voters away from the BJP in the parliamentary elections to the extent it had hoped, and break the single-digit victory jinx it has had since 1999. The BJP and JD (S), which were decimated in the Assembly elections, won 17 seats and two seats, respectively.

Also Read: Election Results 2024 LIVE updates

Back to 2014 levels

Interestingly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections during Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s first term, the Congress won 9, BJP 17 and JD (S) 2, the exact numbers as now.

The Congress secured 45.43% votes, while BJP bagged 46.06% votes in 2024. The two had secured 51.38% and 31.88% of votes, respectively, in 2019.

The political dynamics in Karnataka clearly once again demonstrated that the State has always voted differently in Assembly and the parliamentary elections.

The Congress won five constituencies in Kalyana Karnataka, a relatively backward region. Four of the party’s candidates won in reserved constituencies.

Bengaluru Rural debacle

In the Bengaluru Rural constituency, which saw high-voltage campaign, KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s brother D.K. Suresh suffered a stunning defeat at the hands of eminent cardiologist C.N. Manjunath of the BJP. Dr. Manjunath is the son-in-law of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. This was the only seat the Congress had won in 2019.

The BJP swept three coastal constituencies as in the past, and all the four seats in Bengaluru. The JD (S) that joined the NDA and fought the elections in alliance with the BJP in three constituencies won in Mandya and Kolar. The results seem to suggest that the political alignment between the parties has yielded positive results.

Caste factor

The dominant Vokkaliga community of the Old Mysore region backed the Congress last year, but seems to have supported the BJP and JD (S) in this parliamentary elections. Of the six Vokkaliga candidates fielded by the Congress, only Hassan nominee Shreyas Patel won. He defeated Prajwal Revanna of the JD (S), who is facing multiple sexual abuse cases.

In Karnataka, the BJP had crafted a narrative that the Congress’s “guarantees” were “short-lived” and it will halt the development works in the State and it propped up what it called “Modi guarantees”.

Despite the Congress flagging issues of inflation and unemployment, the party did not see an uptick in votes, particularly in segments that went to the polls in the first phase on April 26.

All three former Chief Ministers — H.D. Kumaraswamy in Mandya, Basavaraj Bommai in Haveri, and Jagadish Shettar in Belagavi — registered victories. This would cause byelections to three Assembly constituencies — Channapatna (Mr. Kumaraswamy, Shiggaon (Mr. Bommai), and Sandur, which is represented by B. Tukaram of the Congress.

Big winners and losers

Prominent winners in the elections included Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje, member of the erstwhile Mysore royal family scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, B.Y. Raghavendra, Tejasvi Surya, former Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri, and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary, all from BJP, and Radhakrishna Doddamani, son-in-law of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, of the Congress from Kalaburagi.

Prominent losers are Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba (BJP) in Bidar, expelled BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa (Independent), and Geetha Shivrajkumar (Congress) from Shivamogga.

Children of three Ministers were defeated and they are Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter Sowmya Reddy (Bangalore South), Laxmi Hebbalkar’s son Mrinal Ravindra Hebbalkar (Belagavi), and Shivanand Patil’s daughter Samyukta (Bagalkot).