Congress holds meetings in Goa ahead of LS polls

March 09, 2024 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - Panaji

The Congress started holding internal meetings in Goa on Saturday to boost coordination with the INDIA bloc partners and to address the issues faced by the party's local leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, its functionary said.

There are two Lok Sabha constituencies in Goa. While the South Goa seat is represented by Congress' Francisco Sardinha, the North Goa seat is held by BJP leader Shripad Naik.

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), both constituents of INDIA bloc, last month sealed a seat-sharing pact under which it was decided that the grand old party will contest both Lok Sabha seats in the coastal State.

Congress' Goa desk in-charge Manikrao Thakare arrived in Goa on Friday evening and started holding meetings at a hotel here this morning.

"Thakare is holding meetings with the local functionaries and leaders of the party," a local office-bearer said.

Mr. Thakare also met former State minister Vijai Sardesai, whose party Goa Forward Party (GFP) is part of the INDIA grouping. The other members of this alliance in Goa are AAP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Mr. Thakare said discussion with alliance partners will continue.

"The screening committee of the party has already shortlisted the candidates, while the final announcement would be made only after the party's Central Election Committee meets in New Delhi," he said.

The Congress leader said there was no delay in announcing the names of candidates as they are usually revealed after the election dates are declared.

South Goa MP Sardinha also held a separate meeting with Mr. Thakare. He later said that Mr. Thakare will inform the party's central leadership about the sentiments at the local level.

The Congress MP said he was seeking a renomination from the same seat. "I have done my work in the last five years," he said.

Earlier this week, all the partners of the INDIA bloc met in Panaji, resolving to form a coordination committee between all the allies.

