ADVERTISEMENT

Congress holds ‘Go Back Modi’ demonstration

April 13, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The demonstration was held in response to the call for a Statewide agitation by KPCC against Modi’s visit to Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Congress staging a ‘Go Back Modi’ demonstration in Hubballi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no moral right to visit the State after meting out injustice to Karnataka on various issues, members of Congress party staged a ‘Go Back Modi’ demonstration in Hubballi on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The demonstration was held in response to the call for a Statewide agitation by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) against the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bengaluru to take part in electioneering.

The demonstration was led by the president of Dharwad Rural District Unit of Congress Anilkumar Patil, HDUDA chairman Shakir Sanadi, Sharanappa Kotagi, Sadanand Danganavar, Mohan Hiremani and others.

Displaying placards of ‘Give An Answer Modi’, the protesters raised slogans against the PM and alleged that he had meted out injustice to the State by depriving it of its rightful share in the revenue allocation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They alleged that injustice had been meted out in allotment of development funds to the State consequently despite giving maximum revenue to the Centre in terms of tax collection, the State was being denied its rightful share. They subsequently submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India from the taluk officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US