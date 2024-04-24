April 24, 2024 04:15 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - VISHAKHAPATNAM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday accused the Congress of wanting to divide “every institution” in society on the basis of religion, stating that the party’s manifesto hinted at bringing in religion-based reservations which could extend to the armed forces. The situation was a disturbing development for the unity of the country, Mr. Singh added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Defence Minister was speaking at a public meeting in the coastal town of Vishakhapatnam as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-Telugu Desam Party-Jana Sena alliance’s campaign for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Drawing a connection to the Sachar Committee’s report wanting a religion-based headcount in the armed forces, Mr. Singh alleged that the Congress would go forth with communal reservations in the armed forces were it to come to power. The Sachar Committee was set up in 2006 under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Extremely dangerous for India’s unity’

Mr. Singh said sections 3 and 6 of the chapter on minorities in the Congress manifesto should be read together to apprehend the Congress’ aim of bringing in religion-based reservations everywhere.

“Section 3 says that the party would encourage and assist minority students and others so that they can take advantage of all the provisions for education and jobs. Section 6 says that the Congress would ensure minorities get their ‘fair share’. This can only be done through legal provisions indicated by the word ‘ensure’. Congress wants to get religion-based reservations through the back door,” he said.

Mr. Singh added that the section on minorities in the Congress manifesto was heavily influenced by the recommendations of the Sachar Committee, and that it had recommended a religion-based census in all institutions, including in the armed forces, which was unprecedented in Independent India.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Again, the Congress in their manifesto have hinted at reservation for religious minorities and if it gets implemented then armed forces could also be part of it and it will be extremely dangerous for unity and integrity of the country,” the Defence Minister said. “The Congress, through their manifesto, has cleverly tried to bring in ‘Muslim Reservation’, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi exposed them, and that’s why the Congress is attacking PM Modi,” he added.

During the UPA government, led by the Congress, the Rangnath Mishra Commission and the Sachar Committee were formed and the sole purpose of these commissions was to give special treatment to a specific religion in the name of minority welfare, he said.

He alleged said that the Congress government of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh was the “first laboratory of communal agenda” in the State. By giving reservations to the Muslim community in government jobs, the Congress blatantly ignored the Constitution, Mr. Singh said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From 2004 to 2014, the Congress government made five attempts to introduce Muslim reservation but the Supreme Court prevented them from doing it,” he added.

Mr. Singh also strongly criticised the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government for failing to develop the State despite continuous support given by the Centre.

M. Sribharat, the Lok Sabha candidate from Vishakhapatnam from the TDP, and Vishnu Kumar Raju, former BJP MLA and the party’s candidate from the Vishakhapatnam (North), constituency were also present at the meet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.