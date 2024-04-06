Congress has no right to seek votes: Kishan Reddy

April 06, 2024 09:39 am | Updated 09:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said that the Congress has no ethical right to seek votes from people as it has “failed to implement the promised guarantees” to various sections of people during the Assembly elections.

Talking to the media at the BJP office on Friday after admitting several leaders from other parties, Mr. Kishan Reddy charged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has been indirectly talking about implementing the guarantees only if the party wins all 17 seats here and Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister.

“Neither Mr. Gandhi is going to become the Prime Minister nor is the Congress going to implement the promised guarantees. There are power cuts wherever the Congress is in power but it is not the same with BJP-led governments,” he said.

“What has happened to the youth and woman declarations along with other promises made by the party? They had assured to implement the same in 100 days after coming to power. They have only cheated the people. How can they promise more guarantees at their proposed public meeting to be addressed by Mr. Gandhi?” questioned Mr. Reddy.

He expressed confidence that BJP will win all the 17 seats in Telangana and is sure to win a majority of seats in Congress-led states of Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

Protest

Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman and other leaders participated in protest programmes at many places to highlight farmers’ issues where they castigated the Congress Government for “failing to implement loan waiver and other incentives”. The party threatened to intensity the agitation if the government does not relent.

Tiffin box meetings

The party will hold tiffin box meetings at 17,000 polling centres on Saturday to mark its Formation Day. The programme was taken up first at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Varanasi constituency and it was decided to take it up all over the country.

The programme is to reiterate the cadre commitment to strive for the third successive term for Mr. Modi, contact voters to seek their support, ensure 370 more votes are polled in each of the polling booths and garner 50% votes for the party, said general secretary G. Premender Reddy at a press meet.

