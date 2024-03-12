Congress has lost its vision and appeal, says C. Raghunath

March 12, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

In December last, Kannur District Congress Committee general secretary C. Raghunath sprung a surprise by ending his five-decade-long association with the party. He was in the limelight for contesting against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate from the Dharmadom constituency in the 2021 Assembly polls. Now, in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) camp, contesting from the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Raghunath explains his decision to leave the Congress as well as his vision for Kannur.

What is the difference you see in the BJP compared to the Congress?

The Congress has lost its vision and appeal, failing to resonate with the aspirations of people. It has become stagnant, dominated by a single family, and unable to nurture new leadership. In contrast, the BJP, under the leadership of a visionary like Narendra Modi, prioritises the welfare of every Indian.

The youth in Kerala seem hesitant to embrace the BJP’s vision. How do you plan to address this challenge?

Contrary to belief, there is growing support for the BJP among the youth in Kerala. We anticipate a significant increase in our vote share, with around 30% of voters expected to choose the BJP in this election. Many are beginning to appreciate our policies and vision for the State. However, regional pressures often silence their voices. Failures of UDF and Left Democratic Front (LDF) representatives have disillusioned people, paving the way for a shift towards the BJP.

How do you respond to the allegation of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] that the BJP and Congress are two sides of the same coin?

Such accusations are baseless and driven by regional interests. Our focus is on national development, unlike the narrow regional interests of other parties. As more people join the BJP, our strength in the State grows.

Critics claim that the BJP government threatens the secular fabric of India. What is your perspective on this?

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government has strengthened India’s democratic and secular fabric. Peace and development have flourished, even in regions like Kashmir. The BJP’s inclusive policies have garnered acceptance, unsettling traditional political players like the UDF and the LDF.

What promises do you have to offer to the people of Kannur?

My priority is the comprehensive development of Kannur. I will actively collaborate with the Central government to expedite projects such as the Kannur airport expansion and address issues like the human-animal conflict in the hilly regions. My aim is to promote tourism, establish industries, and enhance infrastructure to uplift the district.

How do you assess Congress leader and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran’s performance as an MP?

Regrettably, Mr. Sudhakaran has failed both as a leader and as an MP. His absence from parliamentary proceedings reflects his disregard for people’s concerns. Kannur deserves proactive representation, which neither the Congress nor the CPI(M ) has provided.

